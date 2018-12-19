YOB Announce Spring 2019 Tour With VOIVOD, AMENRA

YOB, who have enjoyed a remarkable 2018, will return to the road next spring, bringing Voivod and Amenra along for the month-long trek across North America.

Tickets, as well, as exclusive ticket and merch bundles, are on-sale now. The bundles, which can be found via yobislove.com/tour, includes an entry ticket, an exclusive t-shirt as well as the option of vinyl or CD versions of Our Raw Heart.

Tour dates (with Voivod and Amenra except where noted):

March

26 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

27 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

28 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups

29 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop

30 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix

31 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

April

2 - Portland, ME - Geno’s

3 - Boston, MA - Royale

4 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw

5 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

6 - Richmond, VA - Broadberry

7 - Raleigh, NC - Kings

9 - Knoxville, TN - Concourse

10 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Hell)

11 - New Orleans, LA - One Eyed Jack’s

12 - Houston, TX - Warehouse

13 - Austin, TX - Barracuda

14 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey

16 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater *

18 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red +

19 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick +

* No Voivod

+ YOB only

(Photo - Jimmy Hubbard)