YOB Announce Spring 2019 Tour With VOIVOD, AMENRA
December 19, 2018, 39 minutes ago
YOB, who have enjoyed a remarkable 2018, will return to the road next spring, bringing Voivod and Amenra along for the month-long trek across North America.
Tickets, as well, as exclusive ticket and merch bundles, are on-sale now. The bundles, which can be found via yobislove.com/tour, includes an entry ticket, an exclusive t-shirt as well as the option of vinyl or CD versions of Our Raw Heart.
Tour dates (with Voivod and Amenra except where noted):
March
26 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line
27 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall
28 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups
29 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop
30 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix
31 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
April
2 - Portland, ME - Geno’s
3 - Boston, MA - Royale
4 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw
5 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer
6 - Richmond, VA - Broadberry
7 - Raleigh, NC - Kings
9 - Knoxville, TN - Concourse
10 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Hell)
11 - New Orleans, LA - One Eyed Jack’s
12 - Houston, TX - Warehouse
13 - Austin, TX - Barracuda
14 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey
16 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater *
18 - Phoenix, AZ - Club Red +
19 - San Diego, CA - Brick by Brick +
* No Voivod
+ YOB only
(Photo - Jimmy Hubbard)