YOB – “Blessed By Nothing” From The Great Cessation Reissue Streaming

YOB recently announced the deluxe reissue of The Great Cessation. Originally released in 2009, the trio's 5th full-length record is a master lesson in cosmic doom. Epic, crushing, and heavy beyond words, YOB achieved legendary status in recent years due to their unmatched aesthetic and incredible body of work. The Great Cessation is a flawless document of a band ebbing and flowing between thunderous, skull-splitting riffage and rhythm to meditative moments of introspective psychedelia; an essential piece in the pantheon of YOB's illustrious output. This definitive edition has been completely remastered by Heba Kadry (The Mars Volta, Diamanda Galas, Slowdive) and includes stunning new artwork plus two bonus tracks (previously only available on vinyl). The remastered version of “Blessed By Nothing” is streaming below.

Vocalist / guitarist Mike Scheidt reminisced on the original release of The Great Cessation, saying:

“With The Great Cessation, we were revitalized from our break, we just had Aaron join the ranks with the single best new potential member audition (since Travis) and the album basically wrote itself. When we broke up, we played generally to very small crowds in a very small scene. When we came back, our return was met with a scene that has caught up to what the genre's best had to offer, and we all of a sudden had opportunities we'd never had before. Hell, we did shows with Electric Wizard, Orange Goblin, High On Fire, that were attended by 50-ish people in the early 2000's.”

YOB’s deluxe reissue of The Great Cessation is due out December 8th on CD/2LP/Digital via Relapse Records. Physical packages and digital order are available via Relapse.com and all digital outlets here.

Additionally, YOB has announced a brief run of dates in 2018, including appearances at Modified Ghost Festival in Vancouver and Sabertooth Festival in Portland. A complete listing of dates can be found below.

Tracklisting:

“Burning The Altar”

“The Lie That Is Sin”

“Silence Of Heaven”

“Breathing From The Shallows”

“The Great Cessation”

“Blessed By Nothing” (bonus track)

“Pain Like Sugar” (bonus track)

"Blessed By Nothing":

“Breathing From The Shallows”:

Tour dates:

February

15 – Seattle, WA – Chop Suey

16 – Portland, OR – Sabertooth Festival

23 – Eugene, OR – WOW Hall

May

25 – Vancouver, BC – Modified Ghost Festival

(Photo by: Alyssa Herman)