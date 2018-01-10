YOB Complete New Album; Sign To Relapse Records

Oregon based cosmic trio YOB has completed recording their highly anticipated 8th full-length album and long-awaited follow-up to the critically acclaimed Clearing The Path To Ascend. The album will contain six tracks co-produced by the band and recorded with engineer Billy Barnett at Gung Ho Studio in Eugene, OR, with mastering handled by Heba Kadry (The Mars Volta, Diamanda Galas, Slowdive). The album has already appeared on the Most Anticipated Albums of 2018 list by numerous publications including Decibel Magazine and Stereogum.

The new album is set for a summer release via Relapse Records, whom YOB have officially signed to following a series of reissues with the label. Frontman Mike Scheidt commented on the new material and signing:

“I have many, many albums in my collection that have been released by Relapse, and I’ve been a fan of their releases for nearly 30 years. We’re honored and excited to release our new album with Relapse. We can’t wait to get back at it and share this new music with our friends worldwide!”

Additionally, YOB recently reissued their fifth full-length album, The Great Cessation, in December via Relapse. Physical packages and digital orders are available via Relapse.com and all digital outlets here.

YOB has also announced a brief run of dates in 2018, including appearances at Modified Ghost Festival in Vancouver and Sabertooth Festival in Portland. A complete listing of dates can be found below.

Tour dates:

February

15 - Seattle, WA - Chop Suey

16 - Portland, OR - Sabertooth Festival

23 - Eugene, OR - WOW Hall

May

25 - Vancouver, BC - Modified Ghost Festival

