YOB Share New Track “The Screen”

YOB, who recently announced the release of their eighth album, Our Raw Heart, on June 8th via Relapse Records, have shared the new track “The Screen”, as the Oregon trio reveal the album artwork and preorders are made available.

Pre-orders are available at Relapse.com with various physical bundles including a super deluxe 2XLP boxset (limited to 100 copies), a white/gold splattered deluxe version (limited to 300 copies), various merchandise and other formats including cassette and CD. Digital downloads can be found at the same link and include an instant download of “The Screen.”

Our Raw Heart was co-produced by the band and Billy Barnett at Gung Ho Studio in Eugene, Ore., with mastering handled by Heba Kadry (The Mars Volta, Diamanda Galas, Slowdive).

Tracklisting:

“Ablaze”

“The Screen”

“In Reverie”

“Lung Reach”

“Beauty In Falling Leaves”

“Original Face”

“Our Raw Heart”

“The Screen”:

Dates:

June

14 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street

15 - Austin, TX - Austin Terror Fest

16 - Little Rock, AR - Mutants of the Monster 2018

17 - Memphis, TN - Hi Tone

19 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn

20 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl

22 - Orlando, FL - Will’s Pub

23 - Wilmington, NC - Reggies

24 - Asheville, NC - Mothlight

25 - Raleigh, NC - King’s

27 - Baltimore, MD - Metro

28 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge

29 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

30 - Boston, MA - Middle East

July

2 - Montreal, QC - La Sala Rosa

3 - Ottawa, ON - Mavericks

4 - Toronto, ON - Mod Club

6 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theatre

7 - Detroit, MI - El Club

8 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

10 - St. Paul, MN - Club

11 - Omaha, NE - Lookout Lounge

12 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theatre

13 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

14 - Boise, ID - Neurolux

(Photo by: Alyssa Herman)