YOB Streaming Our Raw Heart Album In It's Entirety
May 31, 2018, 36 minutes ago
YOB will release their eighth album Our Raw Heart on June 8th via Relapse Records. An advanced album stream is available here.
Pre-orders are available at Relapse.com with various physical bundles including a super deluxe 2XLP boxset (limited to 100 copies), a white/gold splattered deluxe version (limited to 300 copies), various merchandise and other formats including cassette and CD. Digital downloads can be found at the same link and include an instant download of “The Screen.”
Our Raw Heart was co-produced by the band and Billy Barnett at Gung Ho Studio in Eugene, Ore., with mastering handled by Heba Kadry (The Mars Volta, Diamanda Galas, Slowdive).
Tracklisting:
“Ablaze”
“The Screen”
“In Reverie”
“Lung Reach”
“Beauty In Falling Leaves”
“Original Face”
“Our Raw Heart”
"Our Raw Heart":
“The Screen”:
Dates:
June
14 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street
15 - Austin, TX - Austin Terror Fest
16 - Little Rock, AR - Mutants of the Monster 2018
17 - Memphis, TN - Hi Tone
19 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn
20 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl
22 - Orlando, FL - Will’s Pub
23 - Wilmington, NC - Reggies
24 - Asheville, NC - Mothlight
25 - Raleigh, NC - King’s
27 - Baltimore, MD - Metro
28 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge
29 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts
30 - Boston, MA - Middle East
July
2 - Montreal, QC - La Sala Rosa
3 - Ottawa, ON - Mavericks
4 - Toronto, ON - Mod Club
6 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theatre
7 - Detroit, MI - El Club
8 - Chicago, IL - Reggies
10 - St. Paul, MN - Club
11 - Omaha, NE - Lookout Lounge
12 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theatre
13 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge
14 - Boise, ID - Neurolux
(Photo - James Rexroad)