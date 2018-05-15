YOB Streaming Title Track From Upcoming Our Raw Heart Album

YOB, who recently announced the release of their eighth album, Our Raw Heart, on June 8th via Relapse Records, have shared the 14-minute title track from the new record.

“The album title hit me early that year, so I knew the lyrics would be informed by it,” singer/guitar player Mike Scheidt says. Though he declines to go into specifics—he’d rather the listener interpret the lyrics for their own unique experience—Scheidt does want to stress the collective nature of the title. “So many people came to my aid while I was recovering,” a reference to his harrowing medical journey which he discussed recently with Rolling Stone. “It almost seems trite to say it was humbling, but I felt this heightened state of support and connection to people around the world who gave to me in many different ways so I could keep my head above water—whether it was encouragement, financial support or spiritual support.”

Pre-orders are available at Relapse.com with various physical bundles including a super deluxe 2XLP boxset (limited to 100 copies), a white/gold splattered deluxe version (limited to 300 copies), various merchandise and other formats including cassette and CD. Digital downloads can be found at the same link and include an instant download of “The Screen.”

Our Raw Heart was co-produced by the band and Billy Barnett at Gung Ho Studio in Eugene, Ore., with mastering handled by Heba Kadry (The Mars Volta, Diamanda Galas, Slowdive).

Tracklisting:

“Ablaze”

“The Screen”

“In Reverie”

“Lung Reach”

“Beauty In Falling Leaves”

“Original Face”

“Our Raw Heart”

"Our Raw Heart":

“The Screen”:

Dates:

June

14 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street

15 - Austin, TX - Austin Terror Fest

16 - Little Rock, AR - Mutants of the Monster 2018

17 - Memphis, TN - Hi Tone

19 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn

20 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl

22 - Orlando, FL - Will’s Pub

23 - Wilmington, NC - Reggies

24 - Asheville, NC - Mothlight

25 - Raleigh, NC - King’s

27 - Baltimore, MD - Metro

28 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge

29 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

30 - Boston, MA - Middle East

July

2 - Montreal, QC - La Sala Rosa

3 - Ottawa, ON - Mavericks

4 - Toronto, ON - Mod Club

6 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theatre

7 - Detroit, MI - El Club

8 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

10 - St. Paul, MN - Club

11 - Omaha, NE - Lookout Lounge

12 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theatre

13 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

14 - Boise, ID - Neurolux

(Photo by: Jimmy Hubbard)