YOB To Release Our Raw Heart Album In June; Tour Dates Announced

YOB, the Oregon-based trio, will release Our Raw Heart, the band’s eighth full-length album and Relapse Records’ debut, on June 8th.

“We’re very excited to share this new music,” says singer/guitar player Mike Scheidt. “We gave it everything we have. Going from an uncertain future in the beginning of 2017, to writing and then recording a new album at the end of it, it was quite a year. We’re very grateful. We’re looking forward to hitting the road again and celebrating decibels and good cheer with friends worldwide. Can’t wait.”

The news of the seven-track album’s release arrives as the band confirms a North American tour, kicking off June 14th at 89th Street in Oklahoma City. The outing, which will feature direct support from Bell Witch, also includes performances at Austin Terror Fest and Mutants of the Monster 2018.

Our Raw Heart was co-produced by the band and Billy Barnett at Gung Ho Studio in Eugene, OR, with mastering handled by Heba Kadry (The Mars Volta, Diamanda Galas, Slowdive). Decibel Magazine and Stereogum named the release as one of their most anticipated albums of 2018. Preorders for Our Raw Heart will be available April 10th via Relapse.com.

Dates:

June

14 - Oklahoma City, OK - 89th Street

15 - Austin, TX - Austin Terror Fest

16 - Little Rock, AR - Mutants of the Monster 2018

17 - Memphis, TN - Hi Tone

19 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn

20 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl

22 - Orlando, FL - Will’s Pub

23 - Wilmington, NC - Reggies

24 - Asheville, NC - Mothlight

25 - Raleigh, NC - King’s

27 - Baltimore, MD - Metro

28 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge

29 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts

30 - Boston, MA - Middle East

July

2 - Montreal, QC - La Sala Rosa

3 - Ottawa, ON - Mavericks

4 - Toronto, ON - Mod Club

6 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theatre

7 - Detroit, MI - El Club

8 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

10 - St. Paul, MN - Club

11 - Omaha, NE - Lookout Lounge

12 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theatre

13 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge

14 - Boise, ID - Neurolux

(Photo by: Alyssa Herman)