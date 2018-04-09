You Won’t See KISS’ GENE SIMMONS In Any Canadian Pot Ads

Despite the fact that KISS legend Gene Simmons has joined Invictus as Chief Evangelist Officer as Canada prepares to legalize cannabis products, you won’t be seeing him in any pot ads.

Parliamentary Secretary and former Toronto Police Chief Bill Blair says celebrity endorsements won't be sanctioned under Canada's recreational marijuana regime.

"It’s not the government’s intention to promote the use of this drug," Blair told Global News. "We are not allowing the heavy marketing that we’ve seen with other products, alcohol for example, and so there will be severe restrictions on things like celebrity endorsement and company sponsorship."

This decision falls in line with the restrictive packaging laws that exist in Canada.

"I think you can be very strict and with experience, and time, if you find that you can ease up or perhaps alter your approach, that’s something that can be done."