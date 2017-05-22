ZAFAKON Announce Summer Tour

Puerto Rico's Zafakon have announced the upcoming dates for their 2017 summer tour.

This will be the last tour on support of their latest album Release before the band goes to the studio to record their third full-length album. The band will share some dates with California's Anger As Art and Puerto Rico's Damaged.

Dates:

June

10 – Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico – Club 77

22 – San Diego, CA – The Merrow*

24 – Crockett, CA – Toot’s Tavern*

26 – Portland, OR – Twilight Café and Bar

27 – Everett, WA – Tony V’s Garage

July

1 – Kansas City, MO – The Riot Room

2 – Madison, WI – The Wisco

5 – Washington, DC – The Pinch**

6 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fire**

7 – Brooklyn, NY – St. Vitus

*with Anger As Art

**with Damaged