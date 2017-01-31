ZAFAKON Debut “II. Sirens” Music Video

After being chosen to open for Metallica in San Juan, Puerto Rico in October 2016, Puerto Rican death thrashers, Zafakon, have not stopped working to be recognized both national and internationally. They are premiering the music video for what would be the second single, "II. Sirens”, off their latest album, Release.

The band decided to join forces with Jean C. Arroyo, as the director, to be able to make the video possible. "II. Sirens" is the second part of the conceptual story that it is in the album Release. The video portrays how the main character (played by Puerto Rican actress Amanda Mendez), after committing suicide, starts debating about how she did the right decision while battling for her life on her to the hospital while being in an ambulance.

"With this video, we wanted to go along with what the lyrics say. With Amanda's great performance and Jean's amazing job, we could make this happen and we're extremely proud of the final product." said bassist Weslie Negrón. "It is full of mystery, suspense, but it still has the energy of what we bring in a live show."

"It was an honor to direct one of my first musical videos with Zafakon. It was tough because we wanted to try something different and ambitious, but we made it happen. I am very thankful to everyone that collaborated and to Zafakon for believing and trusting in my work." commented Jean Arroyo, director.