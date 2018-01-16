ZAIUS Release "Sheepdog" Guitar Playthrough Video

Chicago-based four-piece instrumental group, Zaius, have released a playthrough video for "Sheepdog", a track from their debut LP, Of Adoration, available via Prosthetic Records. Watch the clip below, and order the album here.

Of Adoration was tracked at the start of 2017 with Jeff Edwards before being sent off to be mixed and mastered by Chris Common (Pelican, Mouth Of The Architect, Minus the Bear). The record features eight tracks that peaks and valleys its way through over 40 minutes of music.

Illustrations for the album were created by Marald Van Haasteren (Baroness, Kylesa) whose style is as colorful and alive as these tracks were meant to be.

Of Adoration tracklisting:

“Phaneron”

“Echelon”

“Reformer”

“Sheepdog”

“Magnolia”

“Seirenes”

“Anicca”

“Colin”

“Seirenes” video:

“Sheepdog”:

“Phaneron”:

Zaius is:

Jeremy Bellen - Bass

Dann Dolce - Guitar

Mike Imbordino - Drums

Ian McConnell - Guitar