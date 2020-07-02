ZAKK SABBATH Celebrate 50th Anniversary Of BLACK SABBATH With Blistering Recreation Of Sabbath's Debut Album; "Black Sabbath" Song Streaming

Early September will see Zakk Sabbath, the Black Sabbath tribute band featuring guitarist/vocalist Zakk Wylde (Black Label Society, Ozzy Osbourne), bassist Blasko (Ozzy Osbourne, Rob Zombie) and drummer Joey Castillo (Danzig, Queens Of The Stone Age), release their spectacular tribute to the Birmingham four, a faithful yet supercharged rendition of Black Sabbath's first album.

Vertigo Records issued the iconic debut album on a Friday the 13th in 1970, and the world was never the same. Legendarily recorded in a single day in October 1969, the earth-moving self-titled set closed the book on hippie optimism with its dark magic and ushered in a brand new genre, setting the metal template for decades to come.

Exactly 50 years later, Zakk Sabbath celebrate the first chapter in the Sabbath catalog with a reverently rendered tribute, simply titled Vertigo, which is slated for a release on September 4 via Magnetic Eye Records. Faithfully recorded in the spirit of the original, live in the studio and with a film crew documenting the process, the session culminated in a new version of a landmark album that celebrates the greatest heavy metal band of all time and the record that started it all.

"We recorded a live EP and were wondering what we could do next as a cover band, so the 50th album anniversary came just at the right time", explains Blasko regarding Zakk Sabbath's decision to go studio. "Compared to Paranoid, which is almost like a best-of record, the bulk of the material on Black Sabbath is deep-cut, really experimental stuff that was never thoroughly explored, so that was a challenge, not to forget that we wanted to meet our own high standards."

Describing the DIY process as "very productive," the three respectfully added their own flair to make for a slightly different flavor, also revisiting various live renditions and "extending a solo here or slowing things down because that's what they tended to do on stage."

Zakk Sabbath's Vertigo won't be available digitally, "to make the release feel authentic to the time when vinyl ruled the earth. It was such a cool time for those of us that grew up during that time. The fan experience with the physical product is irreplaceable with digital and streaming. We wanted to capture that authenticity."

Vertigo will be available as:

- Digipak CD

- CD/DVD hardcover book with the album behind-the-scenes-interviews and making-of

- limited edition yellow vinyl

Pre-order Vertigo here, and listen to the track "Black Sabbath" below.

Tracklisting:

"Black Sabbath"

"The Wizard"

"Wasp" / "Behind The Wall Of Sleep" / "N.I.B"

"Wicked World"

"A Bit Of Finger" / "Sleeping Village" / "Warning"

"Black Sabbath":