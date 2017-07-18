ZAKK SABBATH – New U.S. Dates Announced

Zakk Sabbath, the Black Sabbath cover band/supergroup featuring Zakk Wylde (Black Label Society, Ozzy Osbourne), bassist Blasko (Ozzy Osbourne, Rob Zombie) and drummer Joey Castillo (Danzig, Queens Of The Stone Age) will embark on a U.S. headline tour this September and October with special guest Them Evils. Tickets go on sale July 21st.

Dates:

September

20 – Mesa, AZ – Club Red Mesa

21 – Las Vegas, NV – Vinyl Las Vegas

22 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex – Vertigo

24 – Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room Lounge

26 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line Music Café

27 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave

28 – Cleveland, OH – The Beachland Ballroom and Tavern

29 – Cincinnati, OH – 20th Century Theater

October

1 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue Theatre

3 – Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall

4 – Toronto, ON – The Opera House

5 – Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

6 – Poughkeepsie, NY – The Chance Theater

7 – Cambridge, MA – Middle East Restaurant and Nightclub

9 – Virginia Beach, VA – Shaka’s Live

10 – Greensboro, NC – The Blind Tiger

12 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room

13 – St. Petersburg, FL – State Theatre

14 – Destin, FL – Club L.A.