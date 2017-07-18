ZAKK SABBATH – New U.S. Dates Announced
July 18, 2017, an hour ago
Zakk Sabbath, the Black Sabbath cover band/supergroup featuring Zakk Wylde (Black Label Society, Ozzy Osbourne), bassist Blasko (Ozzy Osbourne, Rob Zombie) and drummer Joey Castillo (Danzig, Queens Of The Stone Age) will embark on a U.S. headline tour this September and October with special guest Them Evils. Tickets go on sale July 21st.
Dates:
September
20 – Mesa, AZ – Club Red Mesa
21 – Las Vegas, NV – Vinyl Las Vegas
22 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex – Vertigo
24 – Omaha, NE – The Waiting Room Lounge
26 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line Music Café
27 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave
28 – Cleveland, OH – The Beachland Ballroom and Tavern
29 – Cincinnati, OH – 20th Century Theater
October
1 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue Theatre
3 – Detroit, MI – Saint Andrew’s Hall
4 – Toronto, ON – The Opera House
5 – Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts
6 – Poughkeepsie, NY – The Chance Theater
7 – Cambridge, MA – Middle East Restaurant and Nightclub
9 – Virginia Beach, VA – Shaka’s Live
10 – Greensboro, NC – The Blind Tiger
12 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Culture Room
13 – St. Petersburg, FL – State Theatre
14 – Destin, FL – Club L.A.