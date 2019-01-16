ZAKK SABBATH To Perform At Sturgis 2019; Trailer Streaming

Zakk Wylde’s Black Sabbath cover band Zakk Sabbath will perform at Sturgis Buffalo Chip 2019 on August 10th. Tickets on sale now here. Check out a new trailer for the event:

Together with bassist Blasko (Ozzy, Rob Zombie) and drummer Joey Castillo (Danzig, Queens of the Stone Age), the group will bring Buffalo Chip fans the most insane jams from Black Sabbath’s first six albums.

“There is really no band more qualified to smash out a block buster Black Sabbath style grand finale at the Chip we won’t soon forget than Zakk Sabbath,” said Rod Woodruff, Sturgis Buffalo Chip President, “Front man Zakk Wylde is arguably one of the most influential and accomplished guitarists of the last 30 years, and will without a doubt close out this summer’s festival with a very powerful rock performance.”

