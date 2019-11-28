ZAKK SABBATH To Tour Europe, The UK In February

"Europe! We are long overdue for a visit," says Zakk Sabbath vocalist / guitarist Zakk Wylde (Black Label Society, Ozzy Osbourne). "And what better occasion than celebrating the Masters of our Reality, Black Sabbath. Please come celebrate with us as we honor 50 Years o’ DOOM!"

Tickets for the following shows go on sale this Black Friday, November 29th.

February

9 - The Circus - Helsinki, Finland

10 - Rock Cafe - Tallinn, Estonia

11 - Progresja - Warsaw, Poland

13 - O2 Institute2 - Birmingham, United Kingdom

14 - The Garage - London, United Kingdom

15 - Trianon - Paris, France

16 - Melkweg - Amsterdam, Netherlands

Vertigo Records issued the debut album by Black Sabbath, on Friday the 13th of 1970, and the world was never the same. Legendarily recorded in a single day in October 1969, the earthmoving self-titled set closed the book on hippie optimism with its dark magic and ushered in a brand new genre, setting the metal template for decades to come.

Exactly 50 years to the date later, Zakk Sabbath will celebrate the first chapter in the Sabbath catalog with a reverently rendered tribute, simply titled Vertigo. "Our aim is to faithfully re-record the album in the spirit of the original recordings: live in a fully analog studio, direct to two inch tape, in a single 24 hour period," explains Zakk Sabbath vocalist and guitarist Zakk Wylde. A film crew will document the process, culminating in a single album and DVD release limited to just 500 copies and delivered to purchasers on February 13, 2020.

Zakk Sabbath’s Vertigo will never be available commercially or digitally in any other format beyond these initial 500, which will be delivered in a single package containing a vinyl LP, CD, digital download code, and DVD. "We’ve partnered with Magnetic Eye Records, a cornerstone of the industry strongly rooted in the very sub-genre spawned by Sabbath, to ensure maximum quality. We’re asking you to join us in our continued celebration of the greatest heavy metal band of all time and the record that started it all! Take this journey with us through this project and be among the 500 faithful to receive the total doom filled package."

The pre-order for Zakk Sabbath's Vertigo sold out in two hours! Zakk Wylde commented, "Vertigo - Sold Out in 2 hours! Thanks to everyone that pre-ordered. We will keep you updated on the progress of the album and documentary along the way. Thanks to @mmvitali and @magneticeyerecords for their passion and support for this project."

