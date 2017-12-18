ZAKK WYLDE, EVERY MOTHER’S NIGHTMARE, MICHAEL DES BARRES Interviewed In New Rock Talk Episode; Audio

In this new episode of Rock Talk With Mitch Lafon, Every Mother's Nightmare vocalist Rick Ruhl talks about the band's history including their new album Grind and classic single "Love Can Make You Blind".

The second interview is with iconic guitarist Zakk Wylde. He discusses Black Label's Society's new album Grimmest Hits, touring with Corrosion Of Conformity, the upcoming Ozzy Osbourne dates and looks back at his time with Ozzy.

And to end the show, Mitch talks with former Detective and Power Station singer, Michael Des Barres. Topics covered include Led Zeppelin, being TVs Murdoc on MacGyver, Ronnie James Dio, Silverhead, Detective, KISS covering "Ain't None Of Your Business", Power Station, Fleetwood Mac, penning hit single "Obsession" and much more.

Mitch also offers his thoughts on the current DIO hologram tour.