ZAKK WYLDE Explains His "Fuck LIMP BIZKIT" Rant In New Video Interview - "No, I Ain't Gonna Lay Down And Quit"

Guitar legend Zakk Wylde (Black Label Society, Ozzy Osbourne) is featured in a new installment of the Musicians Institute Conversation Series, found below. During the fan Q&A, Wylde addresses his presumed long standing hate for Limp Bizkit.

Zakk: "After I did the Book of Shadows thing, I wasn't with Geffen anymore, I didn't have any record deal, like, the climate of music was changing and obviously you had Limp Bizkit with the whole rap-rock thing that was going on. So everything else was, you know, you're damaged goods at that point. I didn't have any label, so we're done, so I'm making the rounds talking to these record companies, and it's just, like, 'Well, maybe if you were more like, you know, Limp Bizkit, it would be an easier sell.'

At the time, Limp Bizkit selling 60 gazillion records and they're the biggest band in the world, so once again it makes sense, but I go, 'So let me get this straight: if I put a fucking Yankee hat on backward, start wearing some fucking baggy clothes and put some Vans on and start going 'yo, yo, yo,' that's gonna fucking fix everything?' I was, like, 'Go fuck yourself,' and I just fucking walked out of the place. That's where the whole 'fuck Limp Bizkit' thing began. At that point, I was just, like, 'Basically, what you're telling me is: I gotta quit and get some shitty job that I can't stand. Go fuck yourself.' That's how the whole thing came about, basically me fighting for my life, just going, 'No, I ain't gonna lay down and quit.'"

On May 17th, Black Label Society released a new, reimagined version of the band’s iconic 1999 debut LP, Sonic Brew, titled Sonic Brew - 20th Anniversary Blend 5.99 - 5.19, original formula with enhanced flavor.

“The original recording back in 1997 was mastered with high volume, alcohol, and dance," says Wylde from his home studio. “We went in and worked off the existing performances and focused on the high volume and dance while replacing the booze with viagra and anabolic steroids.”

The new re-blended version of Sonic Brew will feature two new bonus tracks, a full band/piano version of “Spoke In The Wheel” and an acoustic version of “Black Pearl.”

Wylde continues, although we wish he would stop, “I wanted to re-blend and re-choreograph this release to be the most brewtal and dance-tactic album since Gloria Gaynor’s ‘I Will Survive” dominated the dance floor at Studio 54!”

Sonic Brew was initially released in Japan on October 28th, 1998, and contained 13 tracks and a free Zakk Wylde guitar pick. The album was subsequently released in North America on May 4th, 1999, with three bonus tracks including a cover of Ozzy Osbourne’s “No More Tears”, recorded with bassist Mike Inez of Alice in Chains.

BLS lineup:

Zakk Wylde - Vocals/Guitar

John DeServio - Bass

Dario Lorina - Guitar

Jeff Fabb - Drums