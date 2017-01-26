ZAKK WYLDE Explains Origins Of Wylde Audio Guitars In New Video

January 26, 2017, 21 minutes ago

news zakk wylde wylde audio

Where do Wylde Audio guitars come from? Father Zakk Wylde (Black Label Society, Ozzy Osbourne) talks us through the birds and the bees of the guitar build process.

Order your very own guitar now at WyldeAudio.com.

In other news, Zakk Wylde recently launched his latest video from the album, Book of Shadows II. Directed by long-time collaborator Justin Reich, it's the second video installment we've seen from Zakk from BOSII. Check out “Lost Prayer” below:

