ZAKK WYLDE - "I'm Truly Blessed With Everything I Have; I Wouldn't Change It For Anything" (Video)

Guitar legend Zakk Wylde (Black Label Society, Ozzy Osbourne) is featured in a new interview with La Grosse Télé, conducted at Le Bataclan in Paris, France. He discusses whether he has a favourite album that he's played on in his career, and Black Label Society's album Grimmest Hits.

Zakk Sabbath, the Black Sabbath cover band/supergroup featuring Zakk Wylde (Black Label Society, Ozzy Osbourne), bassist Blasko (Ozzy Osbourne, Rob Zombie) and drummer Joey Castillo (Danzig, Queens Of The Stone Age) have announced three live shows this summer.

August

17 - San Jose, CA - The Ritz

18 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

19 - Las Vegas, NV - Psycho Las Vegas

Due to a busy Ozzy farewell tour schedule, these will be the only Zakk Sabbath shows of 2018.