ZAKK WYLDE - "I'm Truly Blessed With Everything I Have; I Wouldn't Change It For Anything" (Video)
April 22, 2018, an hour ago
Guitar legend Zakk Wylde (Black Label Society, Ozzy Osbourne) is featured in a new interview with La Grosse Télé, conducted at Le Bataclan in Paris, France. He discusses whether he has a favourite album that he's played on in his career, and Black Label Society's album Grimmest Hits.
Zakk Sabbath, the Black Sabbath cover band/supergroup featuring Zakk Wylde (Black Label Society, Ozzy Osbourne), bassist Blasko (Ozzy Osbourne, Rob Zombie) and drummer Joey Castillo (Danzig, Queens Of The Stone Age) have announced three live shows this summer.
August
17 - San Jose, CA - The Ritz
18 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
19 - Las Vegas, NV - Psycho Las Vegas
Get tickets here.
Due to a busy Ozzy farewell tour schedule, these will be the only Zakk Sabbath shows of 2018.