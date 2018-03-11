ZAKK WYLDE - "I Take All The LADY GAGA And JUSTIN BIEBER Records And Put Them On Backwards And Listen To All The Satanic Messages"

“What I end up doing is, I take all the Lady Gaga and Justin Bieber records and put them on backwards and listen to all the satanic messages and the riffs,” Black Label Society leader Zakk Wylde tells Hysteria's Anna Rose most seriously in regards to how he came up with material for the band's new album. “Then I convert back to Catholicism and play the riffs normal - then there you go, we have a whole bunch of Black Label Society songs. I do it all for the art.”

Black Label Society recently soared into the charts with the new album, Grimmest Hits (Entertainment One). The LP landed at #4 on the Billboard Current Charts, the highest charting LP since Order Of The Back released back in 2009. Grimmest Hits reached #1 on the Billboard Hard Music, #1 Independent, and #2 Rock Charts.

