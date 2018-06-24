ZAKK WYLDE In Praise Of VINNIE PAUL - "Your Heart Of Gold Made The World A Better Place"

Guitar god Zakk Wylde has posted the following tribute to drummer Vinnie Paul, who reportedly died in his sleep on June 22nd.

In 2016, stories and rumours that Pantera would be reuniting featuring Zakk Wylde in place of Dimebag Darrell made the rounds. Phil Anselmo talked about the possibility of a reunion with Vinnie Paul and Rex Brown, and offered his thoughts on Zakk taking Dimebag's place.

"Zakk is such a badass fucking player, but I just think he's a different player, man — different style. And also, you've gotta remember, tonality comes into it — he has a different tone than Dime, you know? So there would be, I guess, so many things to tweak about what Zakk does to not fill Dimebag's shoes but actually play Pantera parts. 'Cause there ain't no filling them fucking shoes."

Dimebag Darrell, the brother of Vinnie Paul, was shot and killed on stage during a Damageplan show on December 8th, 2004 at the Alrosa Villa club in Columbus, OH.