ZAKK WYLDE Looks Forward To Hitting The Road With OZZY OSBOURNE - "Ozzy’s Taking His Vitamins And Hitting The Iron, And Just Healing Up And Getting Ready"

While Ozzy Osbourne’s North American No More Tours 2 trek has been postponed, again, Zakk Wylde won't be sitting idle.

“You just keep busy,” Zakk tells Billboard.

Wylde - who just started his own North American tour with Black Label Society, and has plans for his Zakk Sabbath tribute band - continues: “As far as with the boss, Ozzy’s taking his vitamins and hitting the iron, and just healing up and getting ready. And when he’s ready, we’ll roll.”

Nevertheless, the postponement - which comes in the wake of multiple health issues, including Osbourne suffering from a fall, and the need for him to continue treatment for Parkinson’s disease - was a disappointment for all concerned.

“If it was up to Ozzy, we [would have been] doing shows six months ago. He wants to go,” says Wylde. “He’s like, ‘F--k, this sucks. I can still do it. The last tour was so good!..' I’m just like, ‘You’ll know when you’re ready. No one’s going away, dude. You’ll know when you’re ready. It’s just a matter of time'."

(Photo - Justin Reich)