ZAKK WYLDE Looks Forward To Hitting The Road With OZZY OSBOURNE - "Ozzy’s Taking His Vitamins And Hitting The Iron, And Just Healing Up And Getting Ready"

March 11, 2020, an hour ago

news heavy metal zakk wylde ozzy osbourne

ZAKK WYLDE Looks Forward To Hitting The Road With OZZY OSBOURNE - "Ozzy’s Taking His Vitamins And Hitting The Iron, And Just Healing Up And Getting Ready"

While Ozzy Osbourne’s North American No More Tours 2 trek has been postponed, again, Zakk Wylde won't be sitting idle.

“You just keep busy,” Zakk tells Billboard.

Wylde - who just started his own North American tour with Black Label Society, and has plans for his Zakk Sabbath tribute band - continues: “As far as with the boss, Ozzy’s taking his vitamins and hitting the iron, and just healing up and getting ready. And when he’s ready, we’ll roll.”

Nevertheless, the postponement - which comes in the wake of multiple health issues, including Osbourne suffering from a fall, and the need for him to continue treatment for Parkinson’s disease - was a disappointment for all concerned.

“If it was up to Ozzy, we [would have been] doing shows six months ago. He wants to go,” says Wylde. “He’s like, ‘F--k, this sucks. I can still do it. The last tour was so good!..' I’m just like, ‘You’ll know when you’re ready. No one’s going away, dude. You’ll know when you’re ready. It’s just a matter of time'."

Read more at Billboard.com.

(Photo - Justin Reich)



Featured Audio

MY DYING BRIDE – “Tired Of Tears” (Nuclear Blast)

MY DYING BRIDE – “Tired Of Tears” (Nuclear Blast)

Featured Video

Exclusive: PORN Premieres “Some Happy Moments” Video

Exclusive: PORN Premieres “Some Happy Moments” Video

Latest Reviews