ZAKK WYLDE On Getting Back With OZZY OSBOURNE - "It’s A Miracle Any Work Ever Gets Done, Because We’re Always On The Floor Crying Laughing"

Zakk Wylde (Black Label Society, Ozzy Osbourne) has spoken to eonmusic about a variety of subjects, including his reunion with Ozzy, and his brief stint with Guns N' Roses in 1995.

Speaking about getting back with Ozzy, Zakk said; "It’s awesome. I’ve always said it’s a miracle any work ever gets done, because we’re always on the floor crying laughing. All you’ve got to do is hang around Ozzy for like, two minutes; I mean he takes the piss out of himself, and everything that’s going on."

On playing at this years' Download festival; "Being a music fan, you always heard about Donington, and so to play it, it’s like the Royal Albert Hall; it’s a big deal. But playing anywhere with Ozzy’s always a good time; whether it’s a prison, or whether it’s in front of five people and we’re playing in a phone booth; it’s always a good time to play with the boss. But I’ve never done Donington with Oz, so yeah, definitely looking forward to it again, man."

Zakk went on to reveal what it was like playing with Guns N' Roses, when he hooked up with the band following their Use Your Illusion tour. Said Wylde; "I just went down to jam with the guys. It’s not even like an audition at that point; Jimmy Page is not going to audition for The Rolling Stones, it’s just like; “Jimmy, do you want to come down and jam with us?” It’s just like; “Yeah, okay, no problem”. So, it was more that; just a bunch of clowns getting together and jamming".

However the sessions did become more serious, with demos eventually recorded being recorded featuring Wylde along with Axl Rose, Slash, Duff McKagan and keyboard player Dizzy Reed. Confirmed Zakk: "We jammed a bunch of things. We did demos and stuff over at Duff’s house in the studio. We just had a bunch of riffs and stuff like that, but nothing was going on; it was in limbo."

Read the full interview at eonmusic.co.uk.

Zakk Sabbath, the Black Sabbath cover band/supergroup featuring Zakk Wylde (Black Label Society, Ozzy Osbourne), bassist Blasko (Ozzy Osbourne, Rob Zombie) and drummer Joey Castillo (Danzig, Queens Of The Stone Age) have announced three live shows this summer.

August

17 - San Jose, CA - The Ritz

18 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

19 - Las Vegas, NV - Psycho Las Vegas

Get tickets here.

Due to a busy Ozzy farewell tour schedule, these will be the only Zakk Sabbath shows of 2018.