ZAKK WYLDE On Guitar Technique And Tone - "You Have To Be Inspired By Things That You're Into, And Your Technique And Sound Play Right Into That"

Black Label Society frontman / Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Zakk Wylde recently spoke with Art Thompson at Guitar World. Wylde discusses his practice regimen, technique, and teaching guitar. An excerpt is available below.

Q: How do technique and tone factor into your songwriting?

Zakk: "Songwriting is all about creating what it is that turns you on. You have to be inspired by things that you’re into, and your technique and sound play right into that. If you’re using an overdriven tone, that’s going to bring out certain things. If you write on an acoustic guitar or piano, it’s going to bring out entirely different things, and you’ll write songs that sound like Neil Young or Elton John. If you want to write stuff that sounds like Dickey Betts, you’re probably going to want to back off the distortion, and maybe just play straight into the amp. So you’ve got to know what it is you’re going for, and use the right sounds for it."

Q: What advice do you have about getting a style?

Zakk: "I always tell kids, 'Whatever music moves you, just do that.' When Bon Jovi was selling 60 gazillion records, the record company told Gun N’ Roses they needed to be more like Bon Jovi if they wanted to get signed. Then, Guns is the biggest thing on the planet, and they’re telling Soundgarden they need to be more like Guns or whatever. By the time that grunge was the biggest thing on the planet, they were telling Green Day they needed to be like the grunge guys. But all these bands I’m talking about stuck to their guns, and they played what they loved playing. That’s what it comes down to."

Black Label Society, led by Zakk Wylde, has released another brand new music video for the single "A Love Unreal" from their latest LP, Grimmest Hits. The video was directed by long-time collaborating director Justin Reich.

Black Label Society recently soared into the charts with their new LP via Entertainment One, Grimmest Hits. The LP landed at #4 on the Billboard Current Charts, the highest charting LP since Order Of The Back released back in 2009. Grimmest Hits reached #1 on the Billboard Hard Music, #1 Independent, and #2 Rock Charts.

"All That Once Shined" lyric video:

“Room Of Nightmares” video:

