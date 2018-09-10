ZAKK WYLDE On Performing With OZZY OSBOURNE On His Final Global Tour - "We're Gonna F@#k Some People Up, And That's It"

In a new interview with Cleveland Scene, Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Zakk Wylde (Black Label Society) talks about performing with Ozzy on the Black Sabbath legend's final global tour. Read an excerpt below:

Q: How did you wind up on Ozzy’s farewell tour?

Zakk: "Ozzy said, 'Gus G. is doing the Firewind thing, and Jake [E. Lee] is doing his thing. Brad Gillis is doing Night Ranger. Bernie Torme is still doing the blues thing. You’re the last option. Do you want to do it?' I said, 'Yes.' My buddies go, 'Doesn’t it bother you that you’re the last option.' I said, 'No. At least, I’m an option.' We did rehearsals, and Ozzy said to me like he said to me when I was 19 years old, 'Just play with your heart and make me a ham sandwich and go light on the mustard.' I made him a ham sandwich and went light on the mustard and here we are."

Q: What has enabled you two to form such a solid musical partnership?

Zakk: "It helps that you like the same type of music. I’ve always been a Sabbath fan and I was a Randy [Rhoads] fan, and I loved Jake [E. Lee]. It’s almost like I’ve been a Yankees fan all my life, and [catcher] Thurman Munson was my guy, and now I’m catching for the Yankees. I’ve always loved playing the music. It’s like trying out for the Yankees. You know how sacred it is when you put that uniform on. That’s the way I’ve always viewed it."

Q: These concerts will mark the end of global touring for Ozzy. Talk about what it’s like to play together for what might be the last time.

Zakk: "You know, while you’re in it, you don’t look at it that way. I’m not one of the guys who doesn’t know what he has until it’s gone. I’ve always been grateful for everything I have. I’ve never taken anything for granted. If we were playing the Super Bowl or the sand lot, it doesn’t matter. It’s just another game where we’re going to kill some motherfuckers. When it’s done, we can look back at it. When someone says, “Tonight is an important gig,” I say, “They’re all important.” Whether it’s the first game of the season or we’re 8-0 and playing against one of the worst teams in the NFL, we’re going to fuck some people up, and that’s it. That’s the way we look at it."

Catch Ozzy and Zakk tonight, September 10th, at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, NJ. Find the live itinerary here.

Ozzy recently announced a partnership with online fundraising platform Omaze offering one lucky fan a once-in-a-lifetime experience of being in his entourage for the day, complete with the never-before-offered opportunity to watch his Las Vegas show from the side of the stage. The campaign will support Love Hope Strength as they work to save lives one concert at a time.

A $10 donation through Omaze.com/Ozzy will enter fans the chance to win and support the lifesaving work of Love Hope Strength.

The grand prize for one randomly selected winner and their guest includes:

- Flights to Vegas to see Ozzy's show No More Tours 2 on October 13, 2018, and accommodations in a 4-star hotel

- Meet Ozzy, be on his personal guest list and be a part of his entourage for the day

- Attend soundcheck and the pre-show party

- The option to watch the entire set from the side stage-a never before offered opportunity

- A $500 gambling chip to use in Las Vegas

Fans can enter for their chance to win this unforgettable experience at Omaze.com/Ozzy through September 30th, 2018 at 11:59 PM (PT).

Ozzy has announced a new set of UK tour dates. The 2019 European leg kicks off in Dublin on January 30th with dates scheduled throughout the UK, including a night at London’s O2 Arena before continuing through Germany, Sweden, Switzerland, and Italy and concluding in Barcelona in early March.

Ozzy will be joined by metal gods Judas Priest for select dates on the tour. Tickets for the UK shows go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 7th, at 9 AM.

"I've been extremely blessed to have had two successful music careers," Ozzy said. "I'm looking at this final tour as being a huge celebration for my fans and anyone who has enjoyed my music over the past five decades."

On his upcoming farewell world tour, produced by Live Nation, he will celebrate more than five decades as a performer (both as a solo artist and as lead singer of Black Sabbath which toured through Europe in 2017 on their farewell tour).

Ozzy Osbourne No More Tours 2 dates with Judas Priest:

February

1 - Nottingham, UK - Motorpoint Arena

3 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Arena

5 - Newcastle, UK - Metro Radio Arena

7 - Glasgow, UK - The SSE Hydro

9 - Birmingham, UK - Genting Arena

