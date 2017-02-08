ZAKK WYLDE Performs “Autumn Changes” On EMGtv; Video

On his recent visit to EMGtv, Zakk Wylde (Black Label Society, Ozzy Osbourne) performed a playthrough of a track from his new record, Book Of Shadows II. In this version of "Autumn Changes“, Zakk shows off the seldom heard, yet beautiful clean tones from the EMG Zakk Wylde Set (81/85). From rhythm to lead, the tone is harmonically rich, complex, and provides amazing sustain.

Buy the EMG ZW set here, and check out the video below:

Zakk Sabbath, the Black Sabbath cover band/supergroup featuring Zakk Wylde, bassist Blasko (Ozzy Osbourne, Rob Zombie) and drummer Joey Castillo (Danzig, Queens Of The Stone Age) will embark on their first ever US headline tour May 19th - June 10th.

Tickets will go on sale Saturday, February 4th at ZakkSabbath.live, and VIP upgrade packages will be available on Monday February 6th at the same location.

Support will come from Beastmaker (Rise Above Records) whose new album, Inside The Skull, will be released on May 26th.

Tour dates:

May

19 - New York, NY - The Gramercy Theatre

20 - Camden, NJ - MMR*B*Q*

21 - Columbus, OH - Rock on the Range*

23 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

25 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live Studio

26 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill

27 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma*

28 - St. Louis, MO - Fubar

30 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In

31 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

June

2 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

4 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

6 - Spokane, WA - The Pin

7 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

8 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

10 - San Francisco, CA - Slim’s

* - No Beastmaker