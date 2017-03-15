ZAKK WYLDE Performs “Lay Me Down” On EMGtv; Video

On his recent visit to EMGtv, Zakk Wylde (Black Label Society, Ozzy Osbourne) performed “Lay Me Down” from his new record, Book Of Shadows II. In this version, Zakk shows off the versatility and wide range of tone variations you get from the EMG Zakk Wylde Set (81/85). From rhythm to lead, the tone is harmonically rich, complex, and provides amazing sustain.

Previously posted footage of Zakk performing a playthrough of "Autumn Changes“ can be seen below:

Zakk Sabbath, the Black Sabbath cover band/supergroup featuring Zakk Wylde, bassist Blasko (Ozzy Osbourne, Rob Zombie) and drummer Joey Castillo (Danzig, Queens Of The Stone Age) will embark on their first ever US headline tour May 19th - June 10th.

Tickets are on sale at ZakkSabbath.live, and VIP upgrade packages are available at the same location.

Support will come from Beastmaker (Rise Above Records) whose new album, Inside The Skull, will be released on May 26th.

Tour dates:

May

19 - New York, NY - The Gramercy Theatre

20 - Camden, NJ - MMR*B*Q*

21 - Columbus, OH - Rock on the Range*

23 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel

25 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live Studio

26 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar N’ Grill

27 - Pryor, OK - Rocklahoma*

28 - St. Louis, MO - Fubar

30 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In

31 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

June

2 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge

4 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

6 - Spokane, WA - The Pin

7 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

8 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

10 - San Francisco, CA - Slim’s

* - No Beastmaker