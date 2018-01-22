ZAKK WYLDE Performs New BLACK LABEL SOCIETY Song "Room Of Nightmares"; Planet Rock Live Session Video Streaming
January 22, 2018, 11 hours ago
Black Label Society guitarist Zakk Wylde recently performed the new song "Room Of Nightmares" in a live in session for Planet Rock at the Hendrix Flat, 23 Brook Street, London. Watch below:
Black Label Society released their tenth full length, Grimmest Hits, on January 19th via Entertainment One (eOne). The new effort is the follow-up to Billboard Top 5 charting titles Catacombs Of The Black Vatican (2014) and Order Of The Black (2010). In-between then and now, Zakk Wylde released Book of Shadows II, the follow-up to his 1996 solo debut of the same name, which debuted at #18 on the Billboard Top 200 Chart.
Tracklisting:
“Trampled Down Below”
“Seasons Of Falter”
“The Betrayal”
“All That Once Shined”
“The Only Words”
“Room Of Nightmares”
“A Love Unreal”
“Disbelief”
“The Day That Heaven Had Gone Away”
“Illusions Of Peace”
“Bury Your Sorrow”
“Nothing Left To Say”
"All That Once Shined" lyric video:
“Room Of Nightmares” video:
Order Grimmest Hits via the links below:
Black Label Society are touring with support from Corrosion Of Conformity. Select dates will see support from Eyehategod and Red Fang. A full list of tour dates can be seen below.
January
26 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
27 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues
28 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
29 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring
31 - New York, NY - PlayStation Theater
February
1 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium
2 - Portland, ME - Aura
3 - Philadelphia, PA - Electric Factory
5 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom
6 - Akron, OH - The Goodyear Theater at East End
7 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
8 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom Club Stage
9 - St. Paul, MN - Myth Live
11 - Saskatoon, SK - O’Brians Event Centre
12 - Edmonton, AB - The Ranch Roadhouse
14 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
16 - Grande Prairie, AB - Bowes Event Center at Revolution Place
17 - Calgary, AB - MacEwan Hall
19 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
20 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
21 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
23 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues
24 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee
25 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater
27 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre
* Red Fang - January 26 - February 9
* Eyehategod - February 11 - 27
Black Label Society is:
Zakk Wylde - Vocals/Guitar
John DeServio - Bass
Dario Lorina - Guitar
Jeff Fabb - Drums
(Photo - Justin Reich)