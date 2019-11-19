ZAKK WYLDE Reveals The Guitar Riff He Wishes He Had Written - "I Would Use The Royalties To Buy More Razors So I Can Shave My Legs..."

Guitar legend Zakk Wylde recently sat down with Music Radar and revealed his personal playlist, which includes the first song he learned how to play, the riff he wishes he'd written, and the song he couldn't nail on guitar.

The riff I wish I had written: "Smoke On The Water" (Deep Purple)

Zakk: "There are so many songs with memorable riffs that you wish you could have written for the publishing alone (laughs)! I guess 'Smoke On The Water' is the one universal riff that we all know. I would use the royalties to buy more razors so I can shave my legs. That way I won’t need to spend as much on fishnets and garters while I’m out partying. I really blast through those things and end up with quite the bill."

The song I tried to learn that I just couldn’t nail: "Letters Of Marque" (Allan Holdsworth)

Zakk: "He’s number one for 'impossible' stuff. Allan’s solos were in a language all of their own. Even when you are watching a video of him doing it, what you hear remains unbelievable and mind-boggling. It doesn’t even matter which song you pick, they’re all completely alien to the rest of us guitar players, but I guess the first album I had was I.O.U. so it would’ve been songs like 'Letters Of Marque' that terrified me!"

Check out the complete rundown here.

The Cassius Morris Show has released an exclusive interview with Zakk Wylde, discussing his Pride And Glory album reissue, meeting Post Malone and his thoughts on Post & Ozzy's song, not being on Ozzy's upcoming studio album, the 2020 Rock Hall nominees, Phil Anselmo performing Pantera songs, Ozzy's health and much more. Listen below:

Before there was Black Label Society, there was Pride & Glory. Known at the time as a Zakk Wylde side project, Pride & Glory and their debut S/T record would lead to what Berzerkers worldwide now know as Black Label Society. Pride & Glory was Wylde's first self-fronted project, before releasing his first solo album, Book Of Shadows, in 1996.

Pride & Glory, reissued on October 25 and available on an all-new picture disc version, contains five new bonus tracks via a download card. "The Wizard" (Black Sabbath cover), "Torn And Tattered", "In My Time of Dyin'" (Led Zeppelin cover), "The Hammer & the Nail", and "Come Together" (The Beatles cover). Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Losin’ Your Mind"

"Horse Called War"

"Shine On"

"Lovin’ Woman"

"Harvester Of Pain"

"The Chosen One"

"Sweet Jesus"

"Troubled Wine"

"Machine Gun Man"

"Cry Me A River"

"Toe’n The Line"

"Found A Friend"

"Fadin’ Away"

"Hate Your Guts"

"Machine Gun Man" (acoustic bonus)

"Mother Mary" (alternate version)

These five additional tracks will be included on the DL Cards for a total of 21 tracks:

"The Wizard” (Black Sabbath cover)

"Torn and Tattered"

"In My Time of Dyin’" (Led Zeppelin cover)

"The Hammer & the Nail"

"Come Together" (The Beatles cover)