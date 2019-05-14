ZAKK WYLDE Talks Sonic Brew's 20th Anniversary, Success In Marriage, Performing With OZZY OSBOURNE In 2020 (Video)

On May 17th, Black Label Society will release a new, reimagined version of the band’s iconic 1999 debut LP, Sonic Brew, titled Sonic Brew - 20th Anniversary Blend 5.99 - 5.19, original formula with enhanced flavor. Frontman / founder Zakk Wylde recently spoke to Jenny McCarthy about the re-release, why his marriage works, his berserker days, the durability of Ozzy Osbourne, and playing dates with Ozzy in 2020.

Black Label Society is currently on their 20 Years Of Sonic Brewtality Tour, a brand-new batch of 2019 North American tour dates in conjunction with the release of Sonic Brew - 20th Anniversary Blend 5.99 - 5.19.

The band will play two shows in each market - the first night will feature Sonic Brew played in its entirety, while the second night will see the band play a set of greatest hits. Support will come from Conan and The Atomic Bitchwax. Black Label Society will also participate in US festivals Sonic Temple, Epicenter, and Welcome To Rockville on this run.

Dates began April 24th at The Oriental Theater in Denver and wrap up in Los Angeles at the famous El Rey Theater for two nights ending on May 23rd. Tickets are on sale this Friday, February 1st.

Sonic Brew was initially released in Japan on October 28th, 1998, and contained 13 tracks and a free Zakk Wylde guitar pick. The album was subsequently released in North America on May 4th, 1999, with three bonus tracks including a cover of Ozzy Osbourne’s “No More Tears”, recorded with bassist Mike Inez of Alice in Chains.

Tour dates:

May

14 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

15 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

17 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple

18 - Clarksville, TN - O'Connors

22 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre

23 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theatre

BLS lineup:

Zakk Wylde - Vocals/Guitar

John DeServio - Bass

Dario Lorina - Guitar

Jeff Fabb - Drums