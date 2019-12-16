ZAKK WYLDE To Join OZZY OSBOURNE For Upcoming 2020 Tour

Word has come down that guitar icon Zakk Wylde (Black Label Society), who made a name for himself as Ozzy Osbourne's right hand man upon joining his band for the 1988 album No Rest For The Wicked, will be touring with Ozzy in 2020. Wylde has been quoted as saying "the plans are to go out with the boss." More details will be revealed soon. Stay tuned for updates.

The Cassius Morris Show recently released an exclusive interview with Zakk Wylde, discussing his Pride And Glory album reissue, meeting Post Malone and his thoughts on Post & Ozzy's song, not being on Ozzy's upcoming studio album, the 2020 Rock Hall nominees, Phil Anselmo performing Pantera songs, Ozzy's health and much more. Listen below:

Before there was Black Label Society, there was Pride & Glory. Known at the time as a Zakk Wylde side project, Pride & Glory and their debut S/T record would lead to what Berzerkers worldwide now know as Black Label Society. Pride & Glory was Wylde's first self-fronted project, before releasing his first solo album, Book Of Shadows, in 1996.

Pride & Glory, reissued on October 25 and available on an all-new picture disc version, contains five new bonus tracks via a download card. "The Wizard" (Black Sabbath cover), "Torn And Tattered", "In My Time of Dyin'" (Led Zeppelin cover), "The Hammer & the Nail", and "Come Together" (The Beatles cover). Pre-order here.

Tracklisting:

"Losin’ Your Mind"

"Horse Called War"

"Shine On"

"Lovin’ Woman"

"Harvester Of Pain"

"The Chosen One"

"Sweet Jesus"

"Troubled Wine"

"Machine Gun Man"

"Cry Me A River"

"Toe’n The Line"

"Found A Friend"

"Fadin’ Away"

"Hate Your Guts"

"Machine Gun Man" (acoustic bonus)

"Mother Mary" (alternate version)

These five additional tracks will be included on the DL Cards for a total of 21 tracks:

"The Wizard” (Black Sabbath cover)

"Torn and Tattered"

"In My Time of Dyin’" (Led Zeppelin cover)

"The Hammer & the Nail"

"Come Together" (The Beatles cover)