ZAKK WYLDE To OZZY OSBOURNE - "You're The Greatest... You Are Loved More Than You Will Ever Know"

Earlier this week, in an exclusive interview with Robin Roberts for Good Morning America, Ozzy Osbourne and his family shed light on the private health battle he experienced after a fall and Parkinson's diagnosis last February.

Guitarist Zakk Wylde took to social media to offer thanks to Ozzy's fans for their support, and to praise his sometimes boss, stating: "BIG BL LOVE & THANKS To EVERYBODY Out There Sending The BOSS Your POSITIVE ENERGY & PRAYERS OF STRENGTH!!! OZ - YOU’RE THE GREATEST!!! YOU ARE LOVED MORE THAN YOU WILL EVER KNOW!!! XO tBLSt SDMF"

In the interview with Robin Roberts, Ozzy revealed, "It's been terribly challenging for us all. "I did my last show New Year's Eve at The Forum. Then I had a bad fall. I had to have surgery on my neck, which screwed all my nerves."

To complicate the matters further, Osbourne revealed he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease, a neurodegenerative disorder that progresses slowly in most people, and has no cure.

"It's PRKN 2," said his wife, Sharon. "There's so many different types of Parkinson's; it's not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body. And it's - it's like you have a good day, a good day, and then a really bad day."

While it was difficult for the rock star to address what he's gone through in the past year, his fans have also been a source of support.

"They're my air, you know," said Osbourne of his fans. "I feel better. I've owned up to the fact that I have - a case of Parkinson's. And I just hope they hang on and they're there for me because I need them."

(Photo - Justin Reich)