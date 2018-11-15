ZAKK WYLDE - Wylde Audio Debuts Three New Limited Edition Guitars

Guitar World is reporting that Zakk Wylde’s Wylde Audio has announced three new limited edition guitars.

Like the rest of Wylde Audio's models, the Blood Eagle RawTop, Odin Grail Camo and Barbarian Psyclone all feature Wylde’s signature specs: an EMG 81/85 pickup set, a mahogany body, a maple set neck with 24.625” scale length, a TonePros Tune-O-Matic bridge, Grover tuners and a Graph Tech ivory TUSQ nut.

The Blood Eagle features a flamed maple top, the Odin has an arched maple top, while the Barbarian appears sans top.

All three models are available exclusively from Wylde Audio for the price of $1,099 each. For more info, head to wyldeaudio.com.