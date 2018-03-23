Zakk Wylde’s ZAKK SABBATH Announce Only Tour Dates For 2018
March 23, 2018, 17 minutes ago
Zakk Sabbath, the Black Sabbath cover band/supergroup featuring Zakk Wylde (Black Label Society, Ozzy Osbourne), bassist Blasko (Ozzy Osbourne, Rob Zombie) and drummer Joey Castillo (Danzig, Queens Of The Stone Age) have announced three live shows this summer.
August
17 - San Jose, CA - The Ritz
18 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
19 - Las Vegas, NV - Psycho Las Vegas
Due to a busy Ozzy farewell tour schedule, these will be the only Zakk Sabbath shows of 2018.