Zakk Wylde’s ZAKK SABBATH To Release Limited Edition Live In Detroit LP; “War Pigs” Music Video Posted

Zakk Sabbath, the Black Sabbath all-star cover band featuring guitarist/vocalist Zakk Wylde (Black Label Society, Ozzy Osbourne), bassist Blasko (Ozzy Osbourne, Rob Zombie), and drummer Joey Castillo (Danzig, Queens Of The Stone Age, Bl'ast!) will release the limited edition Live In Detroit LP via Southern Lord Recordings on June 16th.

Pre-orders for Live In Detroit are available starting today via Southern Lord at this location.

The three tracks comprising Live In Detroit were captured at the band's thundering performance at The Fillmore in Detroit, Michigan on October 28th, 2016. Southern Lord will release Live In Detroit as a one time, vinyl-only pressing in multiple color variants. Additionally, the band will have the Live In Detroit LP available for purchase throughout their upcoming tour (see dates below).

Live In Detroit tracklisting:

Side A

“War Pigs”

Side B

“Supernaut”

“Fairies Wear Boots”

“War Pigs” video:

Zakk Sabbath will embark upon their first ever US headlining tour next month, paying tribute to heavy metal's most important band of all time. The month-long trek will commence on May 18th and run through June 17th with included stops at this year's Rock On The Range and Rocklahoma.

Tour dates:

May

18 - The Gramercy Theatre - New York, NY

19 - The Gramercy Theatre - New York, NY (Sold Out)

20 - BB&T Pavilion @ WMMR BBQ - Camden, NJ

21 - MAPFRE Stadium @ Rock On The Range - Columbus, OH

23 - The Orange Peel - Asheville, NC

25 - Warehouse Live Studio - Houston, TX

26 - Gas Monkey Live - Dallas, TX w/ The Sword

27 - Catch The Fever Festival Grounds @ Rocklahoma - Pryor, OK

28 - Fubar - St. Louis, MO

30 - Exit/In - Nashville, TN (Sold Out)

31 - The Masquerade - Atlanta, GA

June

2 - Bottom Lounge - Chicago, IL (Sold Out)

3 - KQRC's Rockfest - Kansas City, MO

4 - Marquis Theater - Denver, CO

6 - The Pin - Spokane, WA

7 - The Crocodile - Seattle, WA (Sold Out)

8 - Hawthorne Theatre - Portland, OR (Sold Out)

9 - Riverview Ranch @ 40th Annual Redwood Run - Piercy, CA

10 - Slim's - San Francisco, CA

17 - El Rey - Los Angeles, CA