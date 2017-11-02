ZEBRA Announces 35th Anniversary West Coast Mini-Tour Performing Debut Album In It’s Entirety

Rock legends Zebra have announced a West Coast mini-tour in February, celebrating the 35th anniversary of their self-titled debut album. The band will perform the album in it's entirely on the dates.

Tour dates:

February

8 - Brick By Brick - San Diego, CA

9 - Whisky A Go-Go - Hollywood, CA

10 - Count's Vamp'd - Las Vegas, NV

11 - BLK Live - Scottsdale, AZ

Tickets go on sale tomorrow, Friday, November 3rd.