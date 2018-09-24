ZIMMERS HOLE Announce First Vancouver Show In Three Years

Zimmers Hole (featuring Strapping Young Lad alumni) will be playing their first Vancouver show in three years as part of the Scrape Records “The Label” Launch Show on Saturday January 26, 2019 at The Rickshaw Theatre in Vancouver, BC. General Admission and VIP packages/bundles are available now at ScrapeRecords.com.

ZH will be performing two sets, playing their debut album, Bound By Fire, available now on CD and Vinyl via Scrape Records, along with their follow-up, Legion Of Flames, arriving on CD and Vinyl in November via Scrape Records. Both albums will be played in their entirety, plus more, and surprise guests.

This one night only event is billed as A Hole Evening Of Hole – Bound By Flames, and it's bound to sell out! Witness firsthand the madness, bedlam and chaos that is Zimmers Hole!

Lo and behold! Zimmers Hole and Scrape Records “The Label” are back for ZH Reissue Round #2. Legion Of Flames was the ZH album when the Hole ultimately took shape. The Hole is the law!

Scrape Records is presenting Legion Of Flames in four variations. Three versions on Vinyl and one CD. All formats with new and expanded artwork by Travis Smith (Opeth, Nevermore, Strapping Young Lad). New liner notes by Devin Townsend. The complete original 23-track release. No edits. The way is was meant to be.

* 200 Hand-numbered copies on 180gram Black Vinyl in Gatefold Sleeve

* 200 Hand-numbered copies on 180gram Orange Vinyl in Gatefold Sleeve

* 100 Hand-numbered copies on 180gram Mystery? Vinyl in Gatefold Sleeve

* 500 Hand-numbered copies on 6-panel CD Digi-Pak with 12-page booklet

All versions available with original Legion Of Flames album art inserts autographed by the original four. All versions available separately and in various bundles via Scrape Records, IndieMerchStore,and PledgeMusic. Special edition ZH LOF t-shirts are in the works to commemorate and coincide with this release. Details to come. Pre-order now, street date is November 23rd.

Zimmers Hole – Legion Of Flames (originally released in 2001 on HevyDevy Records) was produced and mixed by Devin Townsend with Zimmers Hole. It features:

Lorde Heathen - vocals

Jed Simon (Strapping Young Lad, Vimic, Scar The Martyr) - guitar

Byron Stroud (Strapping Young Lad, Fear Factory, 3 Inches Of Blood) - bass

Steve Wheeler - drums