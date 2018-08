ZIMMERS HOLE, ASSAULT, More Featured In New SCRAPE Records Compilations

SCRAPE Records has issued a new compilation The Label, featuring 19 tracks from 15 hard rock / metal bands from British Columbia, Canada. The Label is available on CD, and vinyl with a limited number of 200 on blue vinyl. Order now at SCRAPE Records.

Tracklisting:

Zimmers Hole – “Roast Chicken Monday”

Resurgence – “In The Mirror”

Assault – “Kamikaze”

Codex: Factoria – “Crown Of Thorns”

Dead Asylum – “Inmate 666”

Apollyon – “Immolation”

Hellchamber – “Dose”

Touch The Sun – “Hold On”

Trailight – “Frail Human Form”

Medevil – “Nightwalk”

West Of Hell – “Bru Ha”

Kris Schulz – “Sidearms & Sombreros”

Touch The Sun – “Gone”

Aviator Shades – “Don’t Leave Me Now”

Cocaine Moustache – “Got My Back”

Hellchamber – “Suffering Is Optional”

Assault – “The Living Dead”

Infernal Majesty – “Signs Of Evil”

Zimmers Hole – “Monkey Man”