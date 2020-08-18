ZIMMERS HOLE Feat. STRAPPING YOUNG LAD / DEVIN TOWNSEND BAND Members - Limited Edition Legion Of Flames Vinyl Reissue Available For Record Store Day Canada (RSD Drops)

Zimmers Hole features Strapping Young Lad/Devin Townsend Band alumni Jed Simon (guitar) and Byron Stroud (bass), along with Steve Wheeler (drums) and Front-Devil Lorde Heaten (vocals) while boasting production and mixing duties from Devin Townsend.

“Legion Of Flames” (Scrape Records) - limited to only 100 copies for retail - will be invading independent record stores Canada-wide for the very first time on September 26.

Legion Of Flames is the second album by Zimmers Hole. Originally released on CD on Hevy Devy (Devin Townsend’s label) in 2001. This first time EVER vinyl reissue will be available in stores across Canada for the first time. Available in three colour variations reissued by Scrape Records (Vancouver) featuring the original full tracklisting as it was meant to be.

* Limited to 100 hand-numbered copies (33 1/3 copies per version - colours chosen at random)

* 33 1/3 random copies will include an original Legion Of Flames album cover art 12” x 12” insert signed by the HOLE band

* Available in “Blackened Hole”, “Orange Hole” and “Mystery Hole” 180gram vInyl w/ high-gloss gatefold sleeves

* New Artwork and Layout by Travis Smith (Opeth, Megadeth, Death, Devin Townsend, Strapping Young Lad)

* Additional and new liner notes, photos from the band, thoughts from long-time ZH friend/collaborator/producer Devin Townsend

* Produced and mixed by Devin Townsend

Ask your favourite indie record store to stock Legion Of Flames for RSD Drops, September 26.

More details can be found here.