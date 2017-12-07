ZIMMERS HOLE Ink New Deal With Scrape Records; CD / Vinyl Reissues On The Way; New Studio Album In Late 2018

Zimmers Hole (featuring 3/4 of Strapping Young Lad) - Jed Simon aka "El Smooche" (Strapping Young Lad, Scar The Martyr, Tenet, Vimic) and bassist Byron Stroud aka "Sickie Moochmaster" (Strapping Young Lad, Fear Factory, City Of Fire, 3 Inches Of Blood) alongside legendary drummer Gene Hoglan aka "The Atomic Clock" (Strapping Young Lad, Testament, Dethklok, Death, Dark Angel) and front-devil Chris Valagao aka "Lorde Heathen" (West Of Hell) - have just inked a fresh worldwide deal with Scrape Records.

Scrape Records will be reissuing the entire Zimmers Hole catalogue (Bound By Fire, 1997, Legion Of Flames, 2002 and When You Were Shouting At The Devil... We Were In League With Satan, 2008) on special edition CD and for the very first time on 180 gram vinyl in 2018. All hand-numbered including a small amount of CDs and vinyl autographed by the band and more. Not available in stores.

Additional liner notes from Devin Townsend and new artwork from Travis Smith (Opeth, Strapping Young Lad, Death, Devin Townsend).

Pre-orders / bundles available now at scraperecords.com/zimmers-hole/.

Scrape Records have also set up an Indiegogo pre-order campaign featuring rare and one-of-a-kind Zimmers Hole / SYL / Devin Townsend related items at this location.

Watch out for a brand new Zimmers Hole studio album on Scrape Records in late 2018.