ZIMMERS HOLE Launch Bound By Fire PledgeMusic Campaign

Zimmers Hole from Vancouver, Canada featuring Lorde Heathen (West Of Hell) vocals, Jed Simon (Strapping Young Lad, Vimic, Scar The Martyr) guitar, Byron Stroud (Strapping Young Lad, Fear Factory, Three Inches Of Blood) bass and Gene Hoglan (Testament, Death, Strapping Young Lad) drums, along with Scrape Records are reissuing the entire ZH back catalog while working towards a brand new Hole in late 2018 / early 2019 on Scrape Records.

The Bound By Fire PledgeMusic Campaign is live now through June 8th featuring loads of Zimmers Hole and various Strapping Young Lad related items.

Bound By Fire - the debut album from Zimmers Hole was originally released in 1997 and will soon be reissued on limited CD and on multiple vinyl formats for the very first time through Scrape Records on June 8th, 2018.

Expect new artwork by Travis Smith (Opeth, Strapping Young Lad, Devin Townsend) and new liner notes by the band and longtime friend and ZH collaborator Devin Townsend.

Produced and mixed by Devin Townsend, Bound By Fire will not be available in stores. It will only be sold via online ordering with worldwide shipping available. All featuring hand-numbered and original album art insert (a small amount are available signed including original ZH drummer Steve Wheeler).

Available configurations include:

6-panel CD-Digi w/ 8-page booklet - Only 500 copies

Black 180 gram Vinyl in gatefold sleeve - Only 200 copies

Red 180 gram Vinyl in gatefold sleeve - Only 200 copies

“Murky Hole” 180 gram Vinyl in gatefold sleeve - Only 100 copies