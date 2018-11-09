ZIMMERS HOLE Recruits REVOCATION / 3 INCHES OF BLOOD Drummer ASH PEARSON To Replace GENE HOGLAN

As unveiled at the Legion Of Flames release party on November 4th in Vancouver, BC, Ash Pearson (Revocation, 3 Inches Of Blood) is the new drummer for Zimmers Hole, replacing Gene "The Atomic Clock” Hoglan (Testament, Dark Angel).

Taking into account Gene's full schedule as a member of Testament and Dark Angel, and with Lorde Heathen, Jed Simon and Byron Stroud eager to relaunch The Hole, it was Gene who recommended Ash as his replacement. This a natural and comfortable fit as all the guys have known Ash for years. Fans will recall Ash and Byron's history playing together in 3 Inches Of Blood.

Ash Pearson will make his ZH debut behind the kit at the Scrape Records' “The Label” Launch Show, Saturday, January 26th in Vancouver, BC, playing “A Hole Evening Of Hole - Bound By Flames” (performing their debut album Bound By Fire and the follow-up Legion Of Flames in their entirety, plus more, plus surprise guests. Two sets, one night only! Tickets on sale here.