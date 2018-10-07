ZIX Release New Single Featuring BLIND GUARDIAN Frontman HANSI KÜRSCH

Universal Music MENA has signed heavy metal band ZiX and released their single "Rise From Your Ashes Your Grave" featuring Blind Guardian frontman Hansi Kürssch.

"Rise From Your Ashes Your Grave" is a crossover inspired by Edgar Allan Poe’s "A Dream Within A Dream" and the modern age of misinformation. Both concepts were carefully blended to showcase that in this modern age where people think they know everything, they don’t know anything at all. Everything they see or seem is only but a dream within a dream; it is a call to rise from the ashes like a Phoenix, and face the great illusion they are living in.

The biggest highlight of the song is definitely the duet performed by ZiX's lead singer Maria Danos and Hans Kürsch from Blind Guardian. The song was written by Ziad Bardawil and Juan Carrizo and recorded and mixed with the help of Karim Sinno at the Audio Loft Studio in Beirut, Lebanon.

ZiX, an acclaimed female-fronted cross-cultural heavy metal band founded in Beirut in 2010 released their debut album, Tides Of The Final War with 7x Grammy-winning producer and mixer Steve Thompson (Metallica,Yngwie Malmsteen, KISS, Anthrax, Madonna, Guns 'N Roses name a few) through German label, Puresteel records. The drummer on that album was Kenny Earl Rhino from Manowar and the album included the song "Metal Strike", which featured an all star cast composed of metal legends from Iron Maiden, Manowar, Black Sabbath and many others. The album was voted among the best top ten albums of 2016!

In 2012, ZiX completed the self-produced demo, The War Whore, and right away, the single impacted metal musicians and fans throughout the world. On the strength of that single song and ZiX’s mission in perilous territory, the great Metal Hammer Magazine voted and embraced ZiX as "one of the top 100 defenders of the faith."



