Münster-based band, Zodiac, presented a fine blend of hard and blues rock inside Bullhead City Circus at Germany's Wacken Open Air festival in summer 2015. Professionally-filmed footage of the band's full set can be found below.

Setlist:

"Holding On"

"Diamond Shoes"

"Free"

"Cortez The Killer"

"A Bit Of Devil"

"Coming Home"