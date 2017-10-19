ZOMBI Synth Wizard STEVE MOORE Streaming “ID-7” Track From Mayhem Original Motion Picture Soundtrack

Steve Moore (Zombi) returns with a hypnotizing score for the acclaimed action/horror film Mayhem, starring Steven Yeun (The Walking Dead, Okja). A veritable portrait of shock and dread across seventy-plus minutes of analog synth tension, Steve Moore methodically crafts pulsating rhythms and penetrating arpeggios that constrict the listener into a deep sense of aural anxiety. With four soundtracks under his belt, Steve Moore is quickly becoming one of the most sought out synth composers in the horror realm and Mayhem is the ultimate demonstration of his unquestionable mastery of the style.

The track “ID-7” is available for streaming below. Mayhem is due out November 24th on CD/2xLP/Digital via Relapse Records. Physical and digital pre-orders are available via Relapse.com here and digital retail outlets here.

Additionally, Steve Moore will be on tour with Zombie for a brief run this moth with direct support from label-mates Author & Punisher. The tour kicks off with an appearance at Cloak & Dagger Fest in Los Angeles on October 20th where Moore will perform a set of songs from his film scores, including The Guest, Cub, Mind's Eye and Mayhem. That performance will be followed by a set from Zombi the next night.

Mayhem Tracklisting:

“Welcome To TSC”

“Thank God For Coffee”

“9 O’Clock”

“Drop Of Water”

“Deep Shit”

“File 45A”

“We Are Brave”

“Thumbs Turned”

“The Reaper”

“ID-7”

“Dead Inside”

“The Bull”

“Loophole”

“Two Pepperoni Pizzas”

“Time To Worok”

“Wednesdays”

“Extreme Measures”

“On The Count Of…”

“Nevil Reed”

“Allergies”

“Make Your Move”

“Showdown”

“Can We Talk”

“Negotiations Have Ended”

“No More Bullshit”

“Fuck This Place”

“Up To 11”

“So What Now”

“Irene Smythe”

“Level 3”

“Bullets Are For Cowards”

“You Belong Here”

“Surrender”

“Mine’s Bigger”

“The King Falls”

“ID-7”:

“Welcome To TSC”: