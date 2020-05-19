ZOMBI To Release 2020 Album In July ; "Breakthrough & Conquer" Track Streaming

Relapse Records will release Zombi's new album, 2020, on July 17. Their first new album in 5 years, 2020 showcases the songwriting prowess that has pushed the duo of Steve Moore (synthesizers, guitars, bass) and A.E. Paterra (drums) to evolve throughout their storied, 20-year career. Listen to 2020’s opening song, “Breakthrough & Conquer”, below.

Steve Moore comments on “Breakthrough & Conquer”: "'Breakthrough & Conquer" is about overcoming obstacles and defying expectations. It bridges the gap between our last record and our “new sound.” Big thanks to our good pal Phil Manley (Trans Am) for the guitar solos."

A.E. Paterra comments on 2020: "20 years ago I wouldn't have expected us to still be writing music - but we've managed to stick together and continually improve our production and engineering techniques, which makes this whole process completely rewarding. As always we've tried to make a different album this time around, and we hope our fans will enjoy it as much as we do."

Zombi has strived to build upon and expand their sound with every release. Now more than ever, the band stays true to their ethos. From the pulse-pounding, dramatic opener "Breakthrough & Conquer", to the melodic bass whirls found in "XYZT", 2020 proves to be Zombi's most riff-intensive album. At first a soundtrack of driving musical euphoria, 2020 takes a sharp turn into uncharted waters - "Earthscraper" is reminiscent of a space where sounds of sludge and doomlike-riff crushers dominate the soundscapes. Synthwave and neon crescendos are furloughed in favor of Blue Öyster Cult-inspired progressive epics. A truly therapeutic loop of immersive instrumental rock, 2020 might just be Zombi's most ambitious album yet.

Tracklisting:

"Breakthrough & Conquer"

"Earthscraper"

"No Damage"

"XYZT"

"Fifth Point Of The Pentangle"

"Family Man"

"Mountain Ranges"

"First Flower"

"Thoughtforms"

