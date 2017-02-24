ZOMBIE MOTORS WRECKING YARD Launch “Dead Smile” Music Video

Australia’s Zombie Motors Wrecking Yard have released a video for “Dead Smile”, a track from their debut album, Supersonic Rock’N Roll, out now via Napalm Records. Check out the video below.

Supersonic Rock’N Roll is available as a 4-page digipack with a bonus track, and as a very special single LP gatefold edition limited to 300 copies worldwide.

Supersonic Rock’N Roll tracklisting:

“Grind The Grinder”

“Dead Smile”

“Galactic Motherfucker”

“Love For Speed”

“Roll’n Burn”

“Fight Fight Fight”

“Supersonic Rock’n Roll”

“Bad Boy Benny”

“God Of No”

“Judas”

“Sick Sad City” (Bonus Track)

“Dead Smile” video:

"Supersonic Rock'n Roll" video:

Album teaser: