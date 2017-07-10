ZOMBIE SAM And SEASON OF GHOSTS Vocalist SOPHIA Release Cover Of Assassin's Creed "Unity" For Free Download

Italian musician/composer Zombie Sam and Season Of Ghosts vocalist Sophia have teamed up to record a cover of the track "Unity" from the Assassin's Creed: Unity soundtrack. The piece was composed by Chris Tilton and used as background music in the Assassin's Creed: Unity game, released in 2014. Check out the track below, which is available for free download here.

Currently working on a new album for 2017, Zombie Sam has released a cover of the Black Veil Brides song "In The End" featuring vocalist Ryan Howell. Check it out below, download the track for free here.

Zombie Sam recently spoke with BraveWords scribe Carl Begai, discussing the new record and unleashing his debut album Self Conscious Insanity, a record that blended symphonic and industrial elements to create a unique calling card, in 2013. The outing yielded two official videos – “A Hallowed Tale” and “Woman In White” – that gave Zombie Sam a Tim Burton-esue identity to go along with the music and earned him a cult following. A lot has changed since then including his musical vision, meaning the fans clamouring for a sequel to Self Conscious Insanity should be prepared for a distinctive new take on an esablished theme.

“I don’t try to imitate anybody, I just try to compose what I feel,” Sam says. “A few years ago I had some health problems with my heart, and after that my life changed somehow and I started seeing things in a different way. It also affected the way I compose music, so that definitely had an influence on the songs for the new album. I also wanted to change my sound. People told me the first album was leaning more in an industrial direction like Rob Zombie or Marilyn Manson, and I didn’t want that. I wanted to create something unique, be more myself; not too serious, maybe even a bit funny.”

More rock than metal this time out, Zombie Sam’s new material is, ironically, reminiscent of two beloved Canadian bands: The Creepshow and Billy Talent. He agrees with the suggestion that if his music is going to wear a stamp it should read “Horror Rock”.

“You mentioned those bands to me and I thought ‘Holy crap, he’s right…’ The new Zombie Sam music doesn’t sound like those bands exactly but it is similar. I like the music from both Billy Talent and The Creepshow, I like the way they perform live, so I could learn somethings from artists like that. They have an amazing energy. My new music is going more in the direction of something like The Creepshow. I don’t want to be heavy metal and I think this new stuff is more rock. Some of the vocal lines even sound a bit like pop music even though it’s not. It’s definitely more horror rock.”

Zombie Sam released his previous album Self Conscious Insanity on June 4th, 2013 via Coroner Records.