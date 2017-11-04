ZOMBIE SAM Posts Cover Of Tales From The Crypt Theme Music; Available For Free Download

Italian musician/composer Zombie Sam has released a cover of the Tales From The Crypt title theme for free download. Check it out below, download for free at ZombieSam.com.

Details are sketchy for the moment, but word has come down that Zombie Sam will release an album featuring his renditions of songs taken from Beetlejuice Original Motion Picture Soundtrack released in 1988, composed by Danny Elfman, on November 30th. The album is arranged and producerd by Zombie Sam, mixed and mastered by FusixStudio. More information will be available soon.