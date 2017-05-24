ZOMBIE SAM To Release Cover Of BLACK VEIL BRIDES' "In The End" This Month

Currently working on new music for 2017, Italian guitarist/producer Zombie Sam has posted a new blog titled In The End, found below:

"What’s up folks? Why the heck is the new blog called 'In The End'?

Very easy, actually. I wanted to explain you why Ryan (Howell/vocals) and I covered that song. I really appreciate Andy Black’s (Black Veil Brides)work/voice and I really liked that song so much that I felt like giving it a different spin on it! I wanted to challenge myself and cover that song not as a fan but I really wanted to add something mine on it.

Some of you will like the song, others won’t! The point in creating art is expressing ourselves.. little spoiler.. I did not play any solo on purpose cos the original song has already a good vibe. What I did is re-arrange the song in a cinematic way or at least in the cinematic way I like working with. You know, when you cover a song, it’s very easy to make copy / paste and do the same thing… that’s why I don’t like covers, but if you take something and you make it yours things will be a bit different!

The real challenge in this case is taking something good like Black Veil Brides did and not ruining the song. Actually, the difficult part is also adding originality! I know many of you liked our version of 'Kidnap The Sandy Claws' that you can download here for free (for those ones that haven’t checked the song just yet).

I announced through a blog that during the year I will arrange the whole soundtrack from Nightmare before Christmas. You can read my blog here or find other songs from the soundtrack I arranged so far here.

Just be excited cos lots of stuff is coming, believe me. I’m working very hard! I hope you’ll enjoy our version of 'In The End'."

Zombie Sam will release his cover of 'In The End' on May 31st. Stay tuned.

Zombie Sam recently spoke with BraveWords scribe Carl Begai, discussing the new record and unleashing his debut album Self Conscious Insanity, a record that blended symphonic and industrial elements to create a unique calling card, in 2013. The outing yielded two official videos – “A Hallowed Tale” and “Woman In White” – that gave Zombie Sam a Tim Burton-esue identity to go along with the music and earned him a cult following. A lot has changed since then including his musical vision, meaning the fans clamouring for a sequel to Self Conscious Insanity should be prepared for a distinctive new take on an esablished theme.

“I don’t try to imitate anybody, I just try to compose what I feel,” Sam says. “A few years ago I had some health problems with my heart, and after that my life changed somehow and I started seeing things in a different way. It also affected the way I compose music, so that definitely had an influence on the songs for the new album. I also wanted to change my sound. People told me the first album was leaning more in an industrial direction like Rob Zombie or Marilyn Manson, and I didn’t want that. I wanted to create something unique, be more myself; not too serious, maybe even a bit funny.”

More rock than metal this time out, Zombie Sam’s new material is, ironically, reminiscent of two beloved Canadian bands: The Creepshow and Billy Talent. He agrees with the suggestion that if his music is going to wear a stamp it should read “Horror Rock”.

“You mentioned those bands to me and I thought ‘Holy crap, he’s right…’ The new Zombie Sam music doesn’t sound like those bands exactly but it is similar. I like the music from both Billy Talent and The Creepshow, I like the way they perform live, so I could learn somethings from artists like that. They have an amazing energy. My new music is going more in the direction of something like The Creepshow. I don’t want to be heavy metal and I think this new stuff is more rock. Some of the vocal lines even sound a bit like pop music even though it’s not. It’s definitely more horror rock.”

Go to this location for the complete story.

Zombie Sam released his previous album Self Conscious Insanity on June 4th, 2013 via Coroner Records.